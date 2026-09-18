Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro, Apple Watch and AirPods go on sale worldwide

According to Apple, the new products became available at Apple Store locations on Friday, September 18, with customers receiving hands-on demonstrations and personalized shopping assistance from Apple specialists.

The lineup can also be purchased through Apple’s website and the Apple Store app. Customers can explore trade-in options, financing, annual upgrade options and carrier deals, as well as receive assistance with setting up their new devices through Apple’s Personal Setup service.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Apple released iOS 27 on September 14, bringing new features and improvements to compatible iPhones, including more advanced Siri AI capabilities.