Apple’s health innovations arrive in Kazakhstan, ministry says

A statement from the ministry highlights that “Previously, these technologies were only available in the United States, Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia.”

Apple’s latest health innovations are now available in Kazakhstan, including ECG recording on Apple Watch Series 6 and newer, sleep apnea detection on Series 9, and hearing tests via AirPods Pro (2nd generation and later).

“Apple Watch Series 6 and later owners can now take an ECG in 30 seconds to detect signs of an abnormal heart rhythm (atrial fibrillation). Apple Watch Series 9 and later are updated to include sleep apnea detection. Users will receive notifications about possible breathing problems during sleep. AirPods Pro 2 and later owners can now take a five-minute hearing test that can detect potential problems early. Results are stored in the Health app on your iPhone or iPad,” the ministry informed.

