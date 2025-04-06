Kazakhstan introduces unified system for healthcare payment

The progress of implementation of the President's instruction to launch the new system was discussed at a meeting chaired by Assistant to the President of Kazakhstan, Tamara Duissenova.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare, the pilot project for the unified system for healthcare payment was launched in March this year in healthcare organizations in the Akmola region. Starting from July 1, the system will be implemented nationwide.

The unified system for healthcare payment will:

Ensure transparency in the provision of medical services through personalized accounting and continuous monitoring of the appropriateness of care.

Eliminate unjustified write-offs and enhance quality control.

Automatically detect errors and violations, including so-called "inflated charges."

Guarantee payment only for services that were actually provided.

"The data from the system is aimed at the effective use of financial resources, preventing false charges, and reducing corruption risks," said the Ministry of Healthcare.

Automated quality control is designed to encourage medical organizations to focus on the real needs of patients. The effectiveness of the new system has already been proven during the pilot phase, with more than 11,000 instances of non-compliance with established care standards, including inflated charges, identified in the Akmola region.

Based on the review of these violations, measures will be taken, both organizational and financial. The ministry notes that this innovation will make the financing of medical services fairer and more efficient, allowing patients to expect high-quality and timely treatment.

The meeting also discussed the preparedness of medical organizations for the system's implementation, specialist training, the qualifications of experts, and the revision of tariffs for certain types of medical services.

It is also worth mentioning that the Ministry of Healthcare has changed the rules of assigning qualifications to healthcare workers.

As reported earlier, the Ministry of Healthcare has drafted amendments to the sanitary-epidemiological requirements for the cemeteries and funeral facilities, namely crematoria, columbaria, funeral homes and funeral service shops