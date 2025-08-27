Apple to unveil iPhone 17 on September 9

Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Get ready for an awe dropping #AppleEvent on Tuesday, September 9!”

As tradition dictates, the highlight of the event will be the next generation of iPhones. Alongside the standard and Pro versions, analysts anticipate the debut of an ultra-thin model, while updated Apple Watch devices are also expected to make an appearance. The iPhone 17 lineup is set to feature faster processors, improved cameras, and enhanced displays.

Expectations are especially high following delays in the rollout of Siri’s upgrade, which was intended to bring Apple’s voice assistant closer to rivals from OpenAI and Google. The company is eager to prove it remains a technology leader in an era of rapid advances in artificial intelligence.

At the same time, the launch will unfold against the backdrop of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tough trade policies. Despite rising tariffs, smartphones manufactured in India remain exempt, a factor that plays in Apple’s favor.