    Apple announces “special experience” event as new product launches expected

    11:24, 17 February 2026

    Apple has announced a “special Apple Experience” to be held simultaneously across three cities for a select group of invited guests, a Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Collage credit: Canva/ Qazinform

    The company has invited members of the media and technology influencers to attend in-person gatherings on March 4 in New York, London and Shanghai. The invitation provides few details and describes the occasion only as a “special Apple Experience,” without confirming any details.

    Unlike the company’s usual large-scale livestreamed presentations, the March gathering is expected to be smaller in scale and centered on hands-on demonstrations. Although Apple has not officially confirmed any new devices, technology media outlets report that several product announcements are likely.

    Expected releases include the iPhone 17e, described as a more affordable version of the flagship iPhone 17, as well as updated MacBook Pro models powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, a new M5 MacBook Air, and a low-cost MacBook equipped with the A18 Pro chip.

    Earlier, Qazinform shared a list of major technology releases expected this year.

