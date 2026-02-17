Apple announces “special experience” event as new product launches expected

The company has invited members of the media and technology influencers to attend in-person gatherings on March 4 in New York, London and Shanghai. The invitation provides few details and describes the occasion only as a “special Apple Experience,” without confirming any details.

Unlike the company’s usual large-scale livestreamed presentations, the March gathering is expected to be smaller in scale and centered on hands-on demonstrations. Although Apple has not officially confirmed any new devices, technology media outlets report that several product announcements are likely.

Expected releases include the iPhone 17e, described as a more affordable version of the flagship iPhone 17, as well as updated MacBook Pro models powered by M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, a new M5 MacBook Air, and a low-cost MacBook equipped with the A18 Pro chip.

Earlier, Qazinform shared a list of major technology releases expected this year.