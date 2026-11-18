According to Apple’s official System Status page, the disruption affected several services, including Apple Music, the App Store, AppleCare on Device and iCloud Account & Sign In.

Users experienced difficulties signing into their Apple accounts, accessing cloud services and using certain applications. Problems with iCloud authentication also caused some devices to repeatedly request Apple Account passwords.

The company confirmed that the outage was caused by an internal software update rather than a cyberattack.

“Many of our systems are back up and running after an internal update caused some outages this morning. We’re working to get the remaining systems online as soon as possible,” Apple said in a statement provided to TechCrunch.

According to the outage monitoring platform Downdetector, thousands of users reported difficulties accessing Apple services in the United States. Complaints included problems with iCloud and Apple Pay, although the platform’s figures reflect user-submitted reports rather than the total number of people affected.

The disruption also extended to iCloud Mail, iCloud Web Apps, Apple School Manager and other services used by businesses and educational institutions.

By approximately 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, Apple’s System Status page indicated that all reported outages had been resolved, according to TechCrunch.

The incident followed several major technology disruptions in the United States, including problems affecting Microsoft 365 and online banking services. However, no connection between these incidents has been established.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that supermarkets in the Netherlands are preparing for an extreme emergency scenario known as “phase black,” in which a major cyberattack, war, or nationwide power outage could disrupt food supplies across the country.