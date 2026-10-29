Apple brings touch to MacBook Pro

The new laptops come in 14-inch and 16-inch versions, featuring tandem OLED screens branded PROLED XDR and powered by M5 Pro or M5 Max chips.

“The new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display is a monumental step forward for the Mac,” said Johny Srouji, Apple’s chief hardware officer.

We brought Touch to the Mac! From the all-new iPad mini to the 14-inch MacBook Pro and iMac... and now MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display and Touch, creators have new tools to do their best work yet. https://t.co/6oJlc1vaUR — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 28, 2026

Touch controls allow users to swipe through webpages, zoom into photographs, move presentation slides and resize windows directly on the screen. Apple says the functionality works alongside existing keyboard shortcuts and trackpad gestures.

The company has also redesigned the hinge to improve stability during touchscreen use. Existing applications can respond to touch through macOS automatically converting taps into clicks.

The models also bring Dynamic Island to the Mac, providing access to search, live updates and Siri AI. Apple advertises up to 24 hours of battery life in a thinner, lighter design.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that, days after launching its first foldable iPhone Duo, Apple acknowledged display problems affecting some devices and said it would replace the affected units.