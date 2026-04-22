Any use of military arms in Caspian region must be banned – Tokayev

“Another pressing concern for my country is the Caspian Sea. Its protection is essential for ecological balance, biodiversity and regional sustainability,” said the President.

The Head of State said that Kazakhstan initiated an Interstate program to prevent further degradation of the Caspian Sea and established the Scientific Research Institute of the Caspian Sea to advance regional scientific cooperation.

“We call on all international stakeholders to support these efforts to safeguard this unique natural treasure. Therefore, any use of military arms in the Caspian region must be excluded and banned,” he stated.

As it was reported, the Regional Ecological Summit RES-2026 is underway in Astana. In his speech, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the shared responsibility of countries for protecting the planet and spoke about the role of the UN in the context of global changes.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan plans to reduce emissions from major energy facilities by almost 35%, and that environmental security is a key priority of Kazakhstan’s state policy.

In addition, he stated that water security is of exceptional importance both for Kazakhstan and for the entire Central Asian region, stressing the need for rational and fair management of water resources. According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan has achieved tangible results in biodiversity conservation.