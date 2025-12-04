António Costa: Global tensions demand stronger international cooperation

António Costa announced this following his talks with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

“This week in Brussels, we just launched negotiations on the Visa Facilitation Agreement. I know very well how these talks matter deeply to both Kazakh and European citizens. When concluded, this agreement will make it easier for our people to meet, study, work, and invest — a real sign of the friendship between our peoples,” he said.

The President of the European Council recalled that at the EU–Central Asia Summit in Samarkand, the sides agreed to elevate their interregional partnership to a strategic level. As priority areas for cooperation, the summit designated the spheres of transport, energy, climate and water resources, critical raw materials, digitalization, and expanding people-to-people contacts.

He also stressed the importance of coordinating efforts amid rising global tensions and conflicts that threaten the international order.

“As you know, the European Union is working closely with Ukraine to end the war. We are engaging intensively with our partners and remain committed to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. I want to stress my deep appreciation for Kazakhstan's consistent defense of the United Nations Charter and the rules-based order. We also welcome Kazakhstan’s active and constructive role in regional stability, in particular, your support to Armenia-Azerbaijan settlement. A peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus is vital for stronger links between Europe and Central Asia,” the President of the European Council stated.

António Costa also commended the reform agenda set by President Tokayev.

“The dynamism of Kazakhstan's society, together with the economic, political, and social reforms launched by President Tokayev, are an excellent basis for the progress of our cooperation to the next level. I am convinced that together we can turn common challenges into shared opportunities for the future of our people and our societies,” he said.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and European Council President António Costa adopted a joint statement after the talks in Astana.