Anticyclone to bring dry weather and warm temperatures to Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is expected to enjoy mostly dry weather and temperatures of up to +20°C from October 27 to 29, according to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A broad anticyclone will influence weather conditions across the country over the coming days, bringing a weather predominantly without precipitation.
Despite below-zero temperatures expected at night across almost the entire country, daytime conditions will be relatively mild.
Temperatures are forecast to reach +5°C to +10°C in the north and east, +15°C to +20°C in the west, and +12°C to +17°C in the southern regions.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that under the influence of a broad anticyclone, most of Kazakhstan would see a clear and dry weather on Monday.