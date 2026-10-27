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    Anticyclone to bring dry weather and warm temperatures to Kazakhstan

    16:43, 27 October 2026

    Kazakhstan is expected to enjoy mostly dry weather and temperatures of up to +20°C from October 27 to 29, according to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Anticyclone to bring dry weather and warm temperatures to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy / Kazinform

    A broad anticyclone will influence weather conditions across the country over the coming days, bringing a weather predominantly without precipitation.

    Despite below-zero temperatures expected at night across almost the entire country, daytime conditions will be relatively mild.

    Temperatures are forecast to reach +5°C to +10°C in the north and east, +15°C to +20°C in the west, and +12°C to +17°C in the southern regions.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that under the influence of a broad anticyclone, most of Kazakhstan would see a clear and dry weather on Monday. 

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
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