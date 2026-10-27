Anticyclone to bring dry weather and warm temperatures to Kazakhstan

A broad anticyclone will influence weather conditions across the country over the coming days, bringing a weather predominantly without precipitation.

Despite below-zero temperatures expected at night across almost the entire country, daytime conditions will be relatively mild.

Temperatures are forecast to reach +5°C to +10°C in the north and east, +15°C to +20°C in the west, and +12°C to +17°C in the southern regions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that under the influence of a broad anticyclone, most of Kazakhstan would see a clear and dry weather on Monday.