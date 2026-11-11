Anthropic targets $1.4 trillion valuation in one of the biggest IPOs in history

According to the company’s official announcement, Anthropic plans to offer 825 million Class A shares, including shares sold by existing investors. The company has also applied to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol ANT.

At the top of the proposed price range, the offering could raise more than $64 billion before fees, making it one of the largest initial public offerings in history.

However, the $1.4 trillion figure does not represent money Anthropic would receive from the IPO. It refers to the company’s potential fully diluted valuation, which takes into account shares that could be issued in the future.

Based on currently outstanding shares, Anthropic’s valuation would be closer to $1 trillion at the upper end of the proposed price range.

Why is Anthropic attracting so much attention?

Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers, Anthropic has become one of the leading companies in the global artificial intelligence race.

Its flagship product, Claude, competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini. The company has also expanded into business-focused AI tools, targeting organizations looking to integrate artificial intelligence into their daily operations.

The planned IPO comes as technology companies and investors continue to pour billions of dollars into AI development, including the data centers and computing infrastructure needed to train increasingly powerful models.

According to Anthropic’s filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company is also planning a separate $26 billion private placement involving major technology investors, including Google, Nvidia, Microsoft, AMD, Broadcom, Micron and TSMC.

Anthropic has begun the process of marketing its shares to potential investors, commonly known as an IPO roadshow.

The final share price will depend on investor demand and market conditions.

The company’s registration statement has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective, meaning the proposed offering is still subject to regulatory requirements.

If completed at the proposed valuation, Anthropic’s stock market debut could become a major milestone for the AI industry, offering investors a new opportunity to invest directly in one of the companies developing advanced artificial intelligence systems.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Anthropic has reported early progress in using its Claude AI model to support drug development, including research into cancer treatments and food allergy therapies, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturing.