According to an official announcement⁠ published by Anthropic on November 18, the offering comprises 980 million shares of Class A common stock, including approximately 956.4 million shares sold by the company and 23.6 million shares offered by existing stockholders.

The company is expected to receive approximately $79.4 billion in gross proceeds before underwriting fees and other expenses. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from shares sold by existing stockholders.

Anthropic’s shares are scheduled to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19 under the ticker symbol “ANT,” marking a major milestone for the artificial intelligence industry.

The offering is expected to close on November 20, subject to customary closing conditions. Underwriters have also been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 147 million shares, potentially increasing the total size of the offering.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) declared the company’s registration statement effective on November 18.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are among the financial institutions handling the offering.

The IPO comes amid growing investor interest in artificial intelligence companies as businesses worldwide accelerate their adoption of AI-powered technologies.

Anthropic, best known for developing the Claude family of AI models, is one of the leading competitors in the rapidly expanding generative AI market.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. artificial intelligence company Anthropic, the developer of Claude, is preparing to go public with shares priced between $70 and $78, potentially reaching a valuation of $1.4 trillion.