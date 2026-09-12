Anthrax outbreak in Zambia kills wildlife, infects humans

The infected individuals are receiving treatment.

The government has deployed a multisectoral team to the Munyamadzi Game Reserve and the Trishuli River area in Mpika district, Muchinga province, to contain the outbreak.

Norman Chipakupaku, National Coordinator of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit, urged a temporary suspension of hunting in the affected area.

Authorities stressed that any unexplained animal deaths must be reported immediately.

Wildlife police and checkpoints are being reinforced to secure carcass sites, prevent movement and consumption, and improve reporting.

Chipakupaku warned communities against consuming meat from animals that died naturally or from unknown causes, coming into contact with carcasses of infected wildlife.

The outbreak highlights the risks of zoonotic diseases in wildlife reserves and underscores the importance of surveillance, rapid response, and public awareness in preventing further spread.

Last year cutaneous anthrax cases were reported in Akmola region.