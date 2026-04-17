Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2026 to gather leaders amid rising global uncertainty

Held under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties,” the forum will focus on a global environment shaped by geopolitical tensions, shifting power balances, rising trade barriers, and growing pressure on multilateral cooperation.

ADF2026 is expected to bring together participants from 155 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and government, 61 ministers, 52 foreign ministers, and 15 members of parliament. Overall participation will include leaders, diplomats, policymakers, academics, business representatives, media, and civil society actors.

The forum will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive sessions, and bilateral meetings. According to the program, more than 40 sessions will address global trends, regional developments, and major challenges across political, economic, environmental, and technological fields. Discussions will also focus on strengthening international cooperation, dialogue, and solidarity to support a more inclusive and effective global system.

Attendance will also include high-level representation from international organizations and a wider public audience, with more than 100,000 online followers and over 3.5 million digital reach.

Side meetings are also planned, including participation by Türkiye’s foreign minister in several regional and multilateral formats such as discussions on the Balkans, Gaza, the Organization of Turkic States, and trilateral and multilateral regional platforms.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan this May.