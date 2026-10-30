Ansar Aidarov named as new head of Samruk-Energy

Samruk-Kazyna Chairman of the Management Board Nurlan Zhakupov introduced the newly appointed head to the company's employees and held a working meeting to discuss the company's priorities.

During the meeting, Zhakupov emphasized the importance of strictly adhering to deadlines for the implementation of key investment projects and called for the timely commissioning of power plants.

Aidarov has been working within the Samruk-Kazyna group of companies since 2013. Throughout his career, he has held several senior positions, including general director of Energiya Semirechya LLP, head of the project office and chief investment officer at Samruk-Energy.

It is worth noting that Kairat Maksutov was previously dismissed from his position as Chairman of the Management Board of Samruk-Energy due to unsatisfactory progress in implementing the company's projects.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had been briefed on Samruk‑Kazyna’s operations and investment projects.