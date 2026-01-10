Another new-format city library opens its doors in Almaty

The new facility is now the city’s 31st public library, blending traditional reading with digital technologies and providing wide access to information resources.

Photo credit: Akimat of Almaty

The library offers an extensive book collection curated according to modern standards, along with up-to-date technical and material facilities, enabling it to cater to readers of all ages. The collection currently holds up to 20,000 volumes and will be regularly expanded.

Visitors can enjoy a computer hall, cozy quiet areas for individual reading, and spaces designed for meetings, social interaction, and creative activities.

The library also offers specially equipped workstations for people with disabilities, featuring Braille software and audio interfaces for visitors who are visually impaired or blind.

The new branch is located at 1/2 Kulboldy Street and is open daily from 08:30 am to 08:00 pm.

