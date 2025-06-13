Another Kazakh air carrier reroutes flights to the Middle East

Flights to Sharm El-Sheik, Jeddah, Medina and Doha will be rerouted to bypass the closed airspace.

The average flight duration will increase by some 1.5 hours.

The air carrier apologizes for the inconvenience, assuring that the safety of passengers remains its top priority.

As stated previously, Air Astana, FlyArystan flights will bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace.