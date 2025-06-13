EN
    Another Kazakh air carrier reroutes flights to the Middle East

    19:13, 13 June 2025

    SCAT Airlines will reroute its flights amid temporary airspace restrictions, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport Ministry

    Flights to Sharm El-Sheik, Jeddah, Medina and Doha will be rerouted to bypass the closed airspace.

    The average flight duration will increase by some 1.5 hours.

    The air carrier apologizes for the inconvenience, assuring that the safety of passengers remains its top priority.

    As stated previously, Air Astana, FlyArystan flights will bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace.

    Aircraft Airports Civil aviation Iran Iraq Kazakhstan Middle East situation Middle East
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
