Air Astana, FlyArystan flights to bypass Iranian and Iraqi airspace

“Air Astana group of companies informs passengers of changes to certain scheduled and charter flight routes operated by Air Astana and FlyArystan, due to the closure of Iranian and Iraqi airspace,” the airline said in a statement.

Flights to Sharm El Sheikh, Dubai, Doha, Manama, and Medina will be rerouted to bypass the airspace over Iran and Iraq.

The airline is closely monitoring the situation and will promptly inform passengers of any further updates.

“We strongly advise passengers to check their flight status, as departure and arrival times may be subject to change,” Air Astana emphasized.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Fly Arystan has announced the launch of seasonal flights en route Almaty-Manama (Bahrain) starting from June 5, 2025.