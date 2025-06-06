Another foreign national granted Neo Nomad Visa

He praised the straightforward visa application process and the excellent service provided by the Kazakh consulate in Lisbon.

“The warmth of the Kazakh people, the sense of safety, and the country’s steady progress year after year were the main reasons behind my decision. There’s a real sense of momentum, energy, and a desire for growth here — and I want to be part of that,” said the guest of the country.

The application process took him just five business days.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the program is expected to generate significant economic benefits — every 500 participants could contribute around 3.6 billion tenge to the national budget. While living in the country, foreign digital nomads will rent housing, eat out, travel, and spend money, all without impacting the local job market, as the visa does not permit employment in Kazakhstan.

The visa has already been granted to the citizens of the UK, USA, France, Poland, South Korea, the UAE, and Thailand.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency provided information on the visa requirements, benefits, and application process designed to attract foreign talents.