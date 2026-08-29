5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes China

Operational data from the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan showed that the earthquake occurred at 3:07 a.m. Astana time on August 29 (10:07 p.m. GMT on August 28).

The epicenter was located at 42.36 degrees north latitude and 80.45 degrees east longitude.

The earthquake had a body-wave magnitude (mb) of 5.1 and an energy class of K=11.7.

Earlier, it was reported a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck southwest China's Sichuan province.