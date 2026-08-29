5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes China
16:12, 29 August 2026
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was recorded in China on August 29, according to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Operational data from the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan showed that the earthquake occurred at 3:07 a.m. Astana time on August 29 (10:07 p.m. GMT on August 28).
The epicenter was located at 42.36 degrees north latitude and 80.45 degrees east longitude.
The earthquake had a body-wave magnitude (mb) of 5.1 and an energy class of K=11.7.
Earlier, it was reported a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck southwest China's Sichuan province.