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    5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes China

    16:12, 29 August 2026

    A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was recorded in China on August 29, according to the Kazakhstan National Data Center, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes China
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    Operational data from the Kazakhstan Data Center of the Institute of Geophysical Research under the National Nuclear Center of Kazakhstan showed that the earthquake occurred at 3:07 a.m. Astana time on August 29 (10:07 p.m. GMT on August 28).

    The epicenter was located at 42.36 degrees north latitude and 80.45 degrees east longitude.
    The earthquake had a body-wave magnitude (mb) of 5.1 and an energy class of K=11.7.

    Earlier, it was reported a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck southwest China's Sichuan province. 

    World News China Earthquake Natural disasters
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