Another earthquake jolts China

The earthquake occurred at 23:39 Astana time (18:39 GMT) on May 3, 2026.

Epicenter coordinates: 41.29° north latitude, 84.18° east longitude

Magnitude: mb = 5.1

Energy class: K = 12.3

Depth: 10.8 km

The same day, an earthquake hit China at 15:00 Astana time (10:00 GMT) on May 3, 2026.