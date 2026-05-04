Another earthquake jolts China
02:45, 4 May 2026
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck China on May 3, 2026, reports Qazinform News Agency, citing the Geophysical Research Institute of Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center.
The earthquake occurred at 23:39 Astana time (18:39 GMT) on May 3, 2026.
Epicenter coordinates: 41.29° north latitude, 84.18° east longitude
Magnitude: mb = 5.1
Energy class: K = 12.3
Depth: 10.8 km
The same day, an earthquake hit China at 15:00 Astana time (10:00 GMT) on May 3, 2026.