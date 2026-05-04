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    Another earthquake jolts China

    02:45, 4 May 2026

    A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck China on May 3, 2026, reports Qazinform News Agency, citing the Geophysical Research Institute of Kazakhstan's National Nuclear Center.

    Earthquake
    Photo credit: wam.ae

    The earthquake occurred at 23:39 Astana time (18:39 GMT) on May 3, 2026.

    Epicenter coordinates: 41.29° north latitude, 84.18° east longitude

    Magnitude: mb = 5.1

    Energy class: K = 12.3

    Depth: 10.8 km

    The same day, an earthquake hit China at 15:00 Astana time (10:00 GMT) on May 3, 2026.

    World News China Earthquake Natural disasters
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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