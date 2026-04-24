Another 100,000 students to take advanced AI courses in Kazakhstan

As the Minister of Science and Higher Education, Sayasat Nurbek, noted, human resource development and the education and science systems play a key role in this process.

“Human capital assets, education, science, and research are key values in our New Constitution. We want to begin this transition by focusing on human capital assets. Environmental awareness is also enshrined in the Constitution’s preamble as one of Kazakhstan’s core values,” the Minister said.

According to him, environmental awareness should be fostered from an early age and continue through all levels of education, from kindergarten to high school. He also reminded that the implementation of the Presidential initiative “Taza Qazaqstan” aimed at increasing environmental awareness among the nation.

In addition, the Minister highlighted that Kazakhstan relies on digital technologies in education.

In particular, last year, about 673,000 bachelor's students completed a training program on applying artificial intelligence skills in everyday life.

“At the moment, we enroll another 100,000 students who will gain deeper knowledge and be able to create their own AI solutions and agents. Two supercomputers have been installed, and every university has quotas for their use. We train not only IT specialists but also representatives of other professions - ecologists, librarians, engineers, lawyers, and others. This allows the application of artificial intelligence technologies to increase efficiency and value in every field,” Sayasat Nurbek stated.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan would collaborate with MIT to introduce AI training in schools.