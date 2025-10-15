Alexander Shevchenko bows out of ATP 250 singles event in Almaty

Ranked No. 91 in the ATP rankings, Shevchenko faced Corentin Moutet of France, currently ranked No. 41, in the second round of the Almaty Open 2025 at the Almaty Arena. The match ended with a score of 5-7, 3-6 in favor of the French player.

Despite his exit from the singles draw, Shevchenko will receive 19,000 US dollars in prize money for reaching the second round, as well as 25 ATP ranking points.

Shevchenko is still competing in the doubles event at the Almaty tournament, where he will partner with his compatriot Timofey Skatov. The pair will face the French-Argentinian duo of Manuel Guinard and Guido Andreozzi.

Earlier, it was reported in his opening match, Shevchenko battled past Serbia’s Laslo Djere with a score of 7–6 (7–1), 7–6 (14–12) in two sets. The match lasted two hours and eight minutes.