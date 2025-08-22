Anna Danilina reaches semis of Tennis in the Land tournament

Paired with Serbian player Aleksandra Krunic, the Kazakhstani defeated the American duo Carmen Corley and Ivana Corley in the quarterfinals with a score of 6:4, 6:7 (2), 10:8.

In the semifinals, Danilina and Krunic will face Anastasia Detiuk and Miriam Skoch from the Czech Republic.

It is worth noting that Danilina and Krunic previously played together at this tournament in 2022, reaching the final but finishing as runners-up. Earlier this year, the duo also reached the doubles final at the French Open.

As reported earlier, Timofey Skatov has won the Internazionali di Tennis Citta di Todi in Italy.