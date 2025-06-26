Anna Danilina propels to Lexus Eastbourne Open semis in UK

Paired with Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, the Kazakhstani defeated the British pair Jodie Burrage and Sonay Kartal, winning with a score of 6–4, 7–6 in the quarterfinal bout.

To advance to the final, Danilina and Bouzkova will have to get past another British duo of Maia Lumsden and Harriet Dart.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani second-seed Alexander Shevchenko has failed at the Boodles exhibition tennis event ahead of his appearance at Wimbledon.