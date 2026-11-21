They will vie for the title alongside four other pairs: Czech Katerina Siniakova and American Taylor Townsend, Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani, and France’s Kristina Mladenovic and China’s Hanyu Guo.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) had opened voting for its annual WTA Awards following the 2026 season, with Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina, who finished the year as the world’s No. 1 player, nominated in the Fan Favorite: Singles category.



