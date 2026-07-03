Anna Danilina advances to Wimbledon mixed doubles second round

Partnering with American James Tracy, Anna Danilina defeated Britain’s Luke Johnson and Emily Appleton in the opening round, winning 7-5, 6-4.

The match lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes. Danilina and Tracy hit four aces, committed one double fault, and converted two of their four break-point opportunities.

The victory advances Danilina to the second round of the mixed doubles competition.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstani Anna Danilina advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon 2026 after winning her opening match in the Grand Slam tournament.