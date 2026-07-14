Burnham, the MP for Makerfield and former mayor of Greater Manchester, gained an additional 27 nominations after receiving the support of 322 MPs on the first day of the contest. Labour rules require candidates to secure nominations from at least 81 of the party's 403 MPs to qualify.

The 349 nominations ensure that no rival can reach the threshold needed to challenge Burnham for the leadership.

Burnham is now expected to be confirmed as Labour leader later this week before taking office as the UK's prime minister on July 20. He must still secure nominations from at least three Labour-affiliated organizations, including two trade unions, a step widely expected to be completed without difficulty.

Burnham returned to Parliament only weeks ago after winning a by-election in Makerfield, following the resignation of former Prime Minister Keir Starmer as Labour leader after the party's poor local election results.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Andy Burnham had received the backing from 322 Labour MPs in the party's leadership contest.