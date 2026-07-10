The former Greater Manchester mayor is the only declared candidate to succeed Keir Starmer. His total leaves him just one nomination short of the 323 needed to make it mathematically impossible for another candidate to enter the race.

Candidates have until next Wednesday to secure the backing of at least 81 Labour MPs to qualify for the leadership contest. If no challenger emerges, as widely expected, Burnham is set to be confirmed as Labour leader next week and take office as prime minister on July 20.

Burnham thanked Labour MPs for their support, saying it reflected a shared belief that Britain needed a new political approach.

Starmer resigned as Labour leader after the party's poor performance in local elections, stepping down on the same day Burnham entered Parliament following his by-election victory in Makerfield.

In addition to parliamentary support, Burnham must also receive nominations from at least three of Labour's 31 affiliated trade unions or socialist societies, a requirement that is expected to be completed without difficulty.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Andy Burnham is likely to become the UK's next prime minister.