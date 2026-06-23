Who is likely to become the UK's next prime minister?

Burnham's position was strengthened after his decisive victory in the recent Makerfield by-election, which returned him to Parliament and intensified pressure on Starmer's leadership. Political observers now view him as the leading candidate in the upcoming Labour leadership contest.

Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who had previously been considered a potential contender for the Labour leadership, announced his support for Andy Burnham following Starmer's resignation.

In a statement posted on X, Streeting praised Starmer for leading Labour back to power and said Burnham's recent Makerfield by-election victory demonstrated that the party could still win elections if it embraced change.

Infographics credit: Qazinform/ Canva

If Burnham remains the sole candidate for the Labour leadership, he could become prime minister as early as next month without a lengthy party contest.

Burnham, 55, is one of Labour's most recognizable figures. He served as a Labour MP for two decades and held several cabinet positions under former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, including health secretary and culture secretary. Since 2017, he has served as the mayor of Greater Manchester, where he built a reputation as a prominent advocate for regional development and greater powers for local authorities.

Often referred to by supporters as the "King of the North," Burnham has long been viewed as a potential Labour leader. Over recent years, he has frequently been mentioned as an alternative voice within the party and a possible future prime minister.

His victory in Makerfield was widely seen as a crucial step in a return to national politics. The win not only secured him a seat in the House of Commons but also positioned him to challenge for the Labour leadership at a time when dissatisfaction with Starmer had been growing within the party.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had announced his resignation.