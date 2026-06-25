Andijan Polka claims Guinness World Record

As it was reported, Andijan has been declared the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2026.

On June 24, a large-scale cultural program was organized at the Bobur Arena stadium, bringing together around 20,000 residents, performing simultaneously.

An official certificate confirming the world record was presented to Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov, the hokim of Andijan region.

Abdurakhmanov emphasized that this high recognition is an international acknowledgment of the rich intangible cultural heritage not only of the people of Andijan but of the entire Uzbek nation.