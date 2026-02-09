Ancient Uzbek city emerging as new cultural capital of Turkic world

According to the report, preparations for this year's events, within the framework of Andijan's status as the cultural capital of the Turkic world, have become an essential stage in the development of the Andijan region and in the expansion of international humanitarian cooperation.

As part of a visit to the region by Uzbekistan's Minister of Culture, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, and the Secretary General of TURKSOY, Sultan Raev, Andijan hosted several events. First, the guests, accompanied by the regional Hokim (Governor), Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov, laid flowers at the monument to Alisher Navoi – a symbol of the region’s spiritual heritage and cultural continuity.

A meeting was then held at the Hokimiyat of Andijan region, during which a comprehensive action plan for 2026 was agreed upon. The document outlines the implementation of cultural, scientific, and educational projects in Uzbekistan, the member states of TURKSOY, and other foreign countries. The primary focus is on strengthening cultural diplomacy, developing mutual trust and solidarity among Turkic peoples, and promoting Andijan’s cultural potential on the international stage.

“I am confident that the initiatives implemented within the framework of this cooperation will strengthen the cultural unity of the Turkic world and bring the spiritual closeness between our peoples to a new level”, noted Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov.

