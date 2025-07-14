Ancient Khuttal inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

The cultural heritage monuments of Ancient Khuttal have become the fifth site in Tajikistan to be included on the World Heritage List.

The nomination encompasses 11 archaeological and architectural sites located in Vose, Danghara, Jaloliddin Balkhi, Farkhor and Khovaling districts of the Khatlon region: Ajinatepa Buddhist Monastery, Qalai Hulbuk, Shahristoni Hulbuk, Manzaratepa, Qalai Zoli Zard, the Mausoleum of Mavlono Tojiddin, Halevard (Kofirkala), Shahristoni Zoli Zar, Tohir Caravanserai, Shahrtepa, and Khishttepa Buddhist Temple. Among them, particular significance is attributed to the archaeological complex of Qalai Hulbuk — the remains of the palace of the capital of Ancient Khuttal, whose legacy has been revived through comprehensive efforts undertaken by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to UNESCO, these monuments illustrate the rich cultural diversity of Ancient Khuttal, an independent medieval kingdom that flourished between the 7th and 16th centuries CE on the territory of Khatlon region. As an active participant and production centre along the Great Silk Road, it played a key role in facilitating regional cultural exchanges.

The preparation of the “Ancient Khuttal” nomination began in 2023 and was carried out through the joint efforts of experts from the National Commission of the Republic of Tajikistan for UNESCO, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tajikistan, with the support of the International Institute for Central Asian Studies, the Institute of History, Archaeology, and Ethnography named after A. Donish of the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tajikistan, the National Museum of Antiquities of the Republic of Tajikistan, and the regional authorities of Khatlon region.

