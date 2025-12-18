Ancient burial sites discovered during geological surveys in Mongolia
Geological exploration at the Oyut Deposit in Orkhon and Bulgan aimags, conducted under a government permit granted to the Erdenet Mining Corporation (EMC), has revealed significant archaeological findings alongside mineral resources, Qazinform News Agency cites MONTSAME.
Exploration works, which began in 2023, confirmed reserves of 357 million tonnes of ore and more than 1.1 million tonnes of pure copper. But in 2024, surveys also uncovered 10 ancient burial mounds (khirgisuur) within the exploration field.
In accordance with Mongolia’s cultural heritage law, EMC’s excavation team partnered with the Institute of Nomadic Archaeology at the National University of Mongolia (NUM) to study the sites. Fieldwork concluded in October 2025, with a detailed report finalized.
10 graves were studied, including four from the Bronze Age, four with undetermined timelines, and two from the Medieval period (8th–13th centuries).
Among the artifacts uncovered were bronze mirrors (toli), felt items, animal bones, and various funerary goods.
Excavation scope reached 1,032 hectares within the Oyut Deposit exploration area.
