РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

Ancient Bukhara starts tourist season

22:35, 18 March 2025

The rich cultural and historical legacy of ancient and eternally young Bukhara and its magnificent monuments and shrines, which preserve the secrets of centuries-old history, have always fascinated tourists, UzA reports.

Bukhara, Uzbekistan
Photo credit: UzA

Recently, Bukhara started its tourist season. More than 195,000 foreign and 665.2 thousand local tourists have already visited the region this year. In addition, the exports of tourist services have reached $53.3 million.

Bukhara
Photo credit: UzA

As part of the “Visit Uzbekistan!” program, 63.5 thousand residents, employees of Bukhara enterprises, and organizations have organized systematic trips. A hotel and four family guest houses have been commissioned. Another six tour operators and travel agents have started their activities.

Bukhara
Photo credit: UzA

More than 2 million 200 thousand foreign tourists and over 4 million local tourists are expected to visit Bukhara by the end of the year.

Bukhara
Photo credit: UzA

Earlier it was reported that a street in Paris will be named in honor of Samarkand

Uzbekistan Tourism World News Central Asia
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Автор
Most popular
See All