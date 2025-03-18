Ancient Bukhara starts tourist season
The rich cultural and historical legacy of ancient and eternally young Bukhara and its magnificent monuments and shrines, which preserve the secrets of centuries-old history, have always fascinated tourists, UzA reports.
Recently, Bukhara started its tourist season. More than 195,000 foreign and 665.2 thousand local tourists have already visited the region this year. In addition, the exports of tourist services have reached $53.3 million.
As part of the “Visit Uzbekistan!” program, 63.5 thousand residents, employees of Bukhara enterprises, and organizations have organized systematic trips. A hotel and four family guest houses have been commissioned. Another six tour operators and travel agents have started their activities.
More than 2 million 200 thousand foreign tourists and over 4 million local tourists are expected to visit Bukhara by the end of the year.
