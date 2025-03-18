Ancient Bukhara starts tourist season

Recently, Bukhara started its tourist season. More than 195,000 foreign and 665.2 thousand local tourists have already visited the region this year. In addition, the exports of tourist services have reached $53.3 million.

Photo credit: UzA

As part of the “Visit Uzbekistan!” program, 63.5 thousand residents, employees of Bukhara enterprises, and organizations have organized systematic trips. A hotel and four family guest houses have been commissioned. Another six tour operators and travel agents have started their activities.

Photo credit: UzA

More than 2 million 200 thousand foreign tourists and over 4 million local tourists are expected to visit Bukhara by the end of the year.

Photo credit: UzA

