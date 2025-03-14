A street in Paris to be named in honor of Samarkand

During the meeting, a ceremony of assigning the name of Samarkand to one of French streets took place.

Alongside, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of France Emmanuel Macron held negotiations in a closed-door format. The sides discussed the opportunities of raising the Uzbek-French bilateral relations to a new level.

In particular, the sides pointed out that a new program had been adopted to boost innovative and industrial cooperation.

More than 10 documents were signed following the talks.

On the occasion of the Uzbek President’s visit, Emmanuel Macron welcomed his counterpart in Uzbek.

Parijga xush kelibsiz, hurmatli Shavkat!



Mazkur davlat tashrifi bilan birga, biz Fransiya va O‘zbekiston o‘rtasidagi do‘stlik rishtalarini yanada yuksaltirib, kelajakka yo‘naltirilgan sheriklik uchun berilgan va'dani bajaramiz.



Yashasin O'zbekiston, yashasin Fransiya! pic.twitter.com/tLHtQhmRng — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 12, 2025

“Welcome to Paris, dear Shavkat! With this state visit, we will further enhance the ties of friendship between France and Uzbekistan and fulfill the promise of a partnership oriented towards the future. Long live Uzbekistan, long live France!” the publication reads.