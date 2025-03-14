РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

A street in Paris to be named in honor of Samarkand

22:14, 14 March 2025

As part of the state visit to France, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting with the Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Paris, Samarkand
Photo credit: @Tulyakov/ X

During the meeting, a ceremony of assigning the name of Samarkand to one of French streets took place.

Alongside, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of France Emmanuel Macron held negotiations in a closed-door format. The sides discussed the opportunities of raising the Uzbek-French bilateral relations to a new level.

In particular, the sides pointed out that a new program had been adopted to boost innovative and industrial cooperation.

More than 10 documents were signed following the talks.

On the occasion of the Uzbek President’s visit, Emmanuel Macron welcomed his counterpart in Uzbek.

“Welcome to Paris, dear Shavkat! With this state visit, we will further enhance the ties of friendship between France and Uzbekistan and fulfill the promise of a partnership oriented towards the future. Long live Uzbekistan, long live France!” the publication reads.

 

Uzbekistan France Politics World News Central Asia
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Автор
Most popular
See All