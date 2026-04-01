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    An-26 crash site discovered, 29 passengers, crew members died, Russian Defense Ministry

    07:33, 1 April 2026

    The crash site of the An-26 military transport aircraft has been found with 29 people dead, including 23 passengers and six crew members, TASS reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

    An-26 crash site discovered, 29 passengers, crew members died
    Photo credit: Sergey Malgavko/TASS

    Contact with the An-26 military transport aircraft was lost during a routine flight over Crimea at about 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on March 31.

    "A search and rescue team has located the crash site of the An-26 aircraft. According to reports from the scene, six crew members and 23 passengers on board died," the ministry said.

    Earlier Qazinform reported, 5 killed, 30 injured after plane crashed in Bolivia in February this year. 

    Plane crash Russia Transport Aircraft Incidents CIS
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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