An-26 crash site discovered, 29 passengers, crew members died, Russian Defense Ministry

Contact with the An-26 military transport aircraft was lost during a routine flight over Crimea at about 6:00 p.m. Moscow time (3:00 p.m. GMT) on March 31.

"A search and rescue team has located the crash site of the An-26 aircraft. According to reports from the scene, six crew members and 23 passengers on board died," the ministry said.

Earlier Qazinform reported, 5 killed, 30 injured after plane crashed in Bolivia in February this year.