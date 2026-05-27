An-2 plane crashes in Pavlodar region

he aircraft operated by the Public Association “Operators of light and ultralight aviation” (ELISA), was carrying out crop dusting works. Preliminary data suggest the aircraft struck power lines.

There were two people on board. One died in the crash, while the second pilot was rescued by the Emergency Situations Department personnel.

An investigation is underway.

Earlie, it was reported that four people, including two children, were killed when a train hit a school minibus in northern Belgium on Tuesday.