An-2 plane crashes in Pavlodar region
11:57, 27 May 2026
According to the Ministry of Transport, the incident occurred on Wednesday, May 27, near the village of Zhelezinka in Pavlodar region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
he aircraft operated by the Public Association “Operators of light and ultralight aviation” (ELISA), was carrying out crop dusting works. Preliminary data suggest the aircraft struck power lines.
There were two people on board. One died in the crash, while the second pilot was rescued by the Emergency Situations Department personnel.
An investigation is underway.
Earlie, it was reported that four people, including two children, were killed when a train hit a school minibus in northern Belgium on Tuesday.