An-2 crash survivor in ICU in Pavlodar

The Regional Health Department stated that the man was admitted to the intensive care unit of Pavlodar City Hospital No. 1 with multiple traumas. He is receiving full medical treatment.

“During the first 24 hours in intensive care, the patient’s condition is always assessed as severe, in accordance with protocol. The first day is devoted to monitoring changes,” doctors at the hospital noted.

As it was reported, An‑2 plane crashed on the morning of May 27 near the village of Zhelezinka in Pavlodar region.