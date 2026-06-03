AN-2 aircraft evacuated by helicopter in Almaty region

As the aircraft was unable to take off on its own after the incident, a Mi-8AMT helicopter was brought in to transport it, according to the Almaty rescue service.

The recovery operation was completed successfully, with the aircraft transported to the Turgen airfield on an external sling beneath the helicopter.

“The aircraft was safely transported thanks to the professionalism and well-coordinated work of the crew. No casualties or injuries were reported, and the operation proceeded according to plan,” the rescue service said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on an An-2 aircraft crash in the Pavlodar region.