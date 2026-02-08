Among world’s best: Morozova’s Olympic race in Milan

The Kazakhstani speed skater raced in the seventh pair, clocking 4:01.20 to move into provisional first place.

After all competitors had completed the race (a total of 10 pairs), Morozova’s final result was confirmed as fifth place.

Another Kazakh skater, Elizaveta Golubeva, finished the distance in 4:03.31, placing 10th.

Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida won the gold medal with an Olympic record. Silver went to Norway’s Ragne Wiklund, while Canada’s Valerie Maltais claimed bronze.

Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s epee fencer Ruslan Kurbanov has claimed victory at the World Cup stage held in Heidenheim.