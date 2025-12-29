Amman completes first Quality of Life Index, ranks among global leaders

According to a statement issued Monday, the index was developed in collaboration with the Quality of Life Initiative of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat). It provides a comprehensive assessment of residents’ experiences, integrating objective data with citizen perceptions using global well-being indicators, alongside local indicators tailored to Amman’s specific characteristics and priorities.

Mayor of Amman, Yousef Shawarbeh, said the index aims to make Amman a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable city where residents enjoy a high quality of life. The index offers a deeper understanding of citizens’ experiences and supports the formulation of effective policies to enhance urban living, he noted.

Akram Khraisat, Director of the Urban Observatory Department, added that Amman’s participation represents a significant step toward data-driven urban planning. The index enables the municipality to prioritize services, advance inclusive development, and measure the impact of policies on residents’ well-being, contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 11 on sustainable cities and communities.

The index evaluates nine key areas: basic services, mobility, culture and recreation, education, environment, economy, governance, health and well-being, and housing and social cohesion. Its results will guide the municipality in designing policies, programs, and services that align with residents’ needs and values.

Amman’s participation aligns with ongoing initiatives, including the Amman Smoke-Free Initiative, the Voluntary National Review of the Sustainable Development Goals, participatory greening projects, urban agriculture, public transport initiatives, the Amman Climate Action Plan, e-transformation projects, and the Greater Amman Municipality Strategic Plan 2022-2026.

The Quality of Life Initiative is implemented by UN-Habitat and sponsored by the Quality of Life Program in Saudi Arabia. It aims to enhance urban well-being by promoting human-centered data and encouraging cities to assess residents’ quality of life to identify areas for improvement and foster sustainable, inclusive development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Jordan’s pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector hits JD2.2 bln in annual capacity.