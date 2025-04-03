EN
    Amir Omarkhanov storms into round of 16 at M15 Sharm ElSheikh in Egypt

    12:49, 3 April 2025

    Kazakhstan's tennis player Amir Omarkhanov has advanced to the Round of 16 at the now-running M15 Sharm ElSheikh in Egypt, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    He defeated Italian Andrea Fiorentini with a score of 6-2, 6-3 in two sets.

    In the Round of 16, the Kazakh tennis player will face Vadym Urso of Ukraine.

    As reported earlier, world No. 245 Dmitry Popko of Kazakhstan has claimed the Moreila Open title in Mexico.

