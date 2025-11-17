Americans voice growing concern over billionaire influence

A recent report by The Harris Poll shows that Americans are paying closer attention to the expanding role of the ultra-wealthy in public affairs, including politics, technology, and the economy. The nationwide survey of more than 2,000 adults indicates that concerns about influence, fairness, and accountability have sharpened over the past year.

According to the findings, nearly seven in ten respondents say billionaires have too much influence on politics. The share of Americans who believe billionaires threaten democracy has also grown, rising to 53%. Many respondents report feeling that wealth concentrated at the top gives the ultra-wealthy disproportionate sway over decisions that affect everyone else.

The survey further shows that Americans increasingly associate extreme wealth with broad influence across the economy. More than half say billionaires shape the job market more than government policies, while majorities believe they exert significant control over technology and digital life. These views are reflected across various age groups, although younger adults tend to be more open to the idea of billionaires’ involvement in fast-growing sectors such as artificial intelligence.

At the same time, Americans express clear support for limiting the role that billionaires play in the political sphere. Seven in ten respondents say they want the ultra-wealthy to have a smaller presence in U.S. politics, and a majority consider it a “bad idea” for billionaires to fund political campaigns or own major news outlets.

The findings also show that most Americans believe the wealthiest benefit the most from an economic system that feels increasingly uneven. Nearly all respondents say a wealth gap exists, and many view tax loopholes, political donations, and rising living costs as key drivers. Support for stricter regulations on wealth accumulation and higher taxes on top earners remains high across generations.

Despite these concerns, the report notes that attitudes toward billionaires are not entirely negative. Many Americans continue to believe that wealthy individuals can contribute to innovation and economic growth, and a majority say they would support those who use their resources to address societal challenges. Still, the data suggests that the public wants clearer boundaries between extreme wealth and political power.

The report reflects an ongoing national discussion about the influence of the ultra-wealthy and how it shapes daily life, from economic opportunity to major policy debates. As these views become more widespread, they may influence public expectations of transparency and regulation in the years ahead.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that total billionaire wealth rose by 10% to $13.4 trillion in 2024, with the United States leading the global ranking with 1,135 billionaires.