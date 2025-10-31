Total billionaire wealth rises by 10% to $13.4 trillion

The total number of billionaires increased to 3,508, a 5.6% rise year-over-year. The United States maintained its leading position with 1,135 billionaires - nearly one-third of the global total - while Europe surpassed the milestone of 1,000 billionaires for the first time, supported by gains across major economies. Asia’s growth was slower, with a 2.6% increase attributed to China’s cooling economy and uneven performance across regional markets.

Although global wealth has expanded, Altrata notes continuing volatility at the lower end of the billionaire scale. Each year, around one in ten individuals whose fortunes hover between $1 billion and $2 billion fall below that threshold. In 2024, the figure stood at about 8%.

Altrata Chief Executive Brian Alster said the data shows that the billionaire population remains dynamic, shaped by shifts in technology, markets, and geopolitics. He emphasized that wealth creation and erosion are occurring simultaneously, reflecting the fast-changing nature of global finance.

Implications for the Global Wealth Landscape

The findings suggest that strong equity markets and rapid growth in technology and innovation sectors continue to drive global wealth concentration. At the same time, regional differences in growth rates point to diverging economic conditions as well as structural challenges, particularly in emerging markets.

What This Means for Kazakhstan

For Kazakhstan and Central Asia more broadly, the report serves as a reminder that rising global wealth concentrations are shaped by forces far beyond any single market. As countries like Kazakhstan seek to attract investment, cultivate philanthropic networks, or engage ultra-high-net-worth individuals in development, the emerging data underscore how saturated and globally connected the billionaire class has become.

Earlier, a recently published Oxfam report stated that billionaire wealth increased by $2 trillion in 2024, growing three times faster than in 2023.