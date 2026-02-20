American company to construct pet food factory in Alatau City

he Head of State welcomed a new $180 million investment agreement between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Agriculture and Mars.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that this event marks the beginning of a strategically significant partnership and reflects the high level of Kazakh-American cooperation. As part of the project, Mars will construct a pet food manufacturing plant in Alatau City, which will ensure the advanced processing of agricultural raw materials and the production of high-value-added goods.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, Poul Weihrauch thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for supporting the implementation of this mutually beneficial investment deal. According to the CEO, the initiative will provide Mars with an excellent platform to expand its production and market reach within Central Asia and neighboring regions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Washington, D.C. on a working visit.