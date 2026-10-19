Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to King of Malaysia

The ceremony took place at the Istana Negara Royal Palace on Monday.

During the audience, the Ambassador conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to His Majesty, and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s interest in further strengthening friendly relations with Malaysia.

Ambassador Murzalin noted that active political dialogue provides a favourable foundation for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and deepening ties between the peoples of the two countries. The Ambassador emphasised that the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, to be marked in 2027, presents an opportunity to impart fresh impetus to bilateral engagement.

In turn, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim congratulated Ambassador Murzalin on the official commencement of his diplomatic mission and conveyed his best wishes to the President and the people of Kazakhstan. His Majesty noted that Kazakhstan is an important partner of Malaysia in Central Asia and expressed his support for further strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two states.

As Qazinform reported earlier today, Kazakhstan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi participated in the C5+1 Ministerial Meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the Heads of Foreign Ministries of the Central Asian states, held during the Republic of Uzbekistan’s chairmanship.