Ambassador Faisal Al-Kahtani says S. Arabia committed to deepening strategic ties with Kazakhstan

Faisal Al-Kahtani said the recently signed agreements on mutual protection and promotion of investments, as well as on the creation of the Interstate Coordinating Council expand mutually beneficial ties.

The diplomat also conveyed words of sincere gratitude from Saudi Arabia’s top leadership for the Kazakh President’s unwavering support regarding the tense situation in the Middle East. He highlighted the relevance of Kazkahstan’s initiative to provide a platform for possible peace talks in sacred Turkistan.

In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev once again reaffirmed his solidarity with Saudi Arabia and all Gulf countries, stating he is ready to further contribute to the stability, security, and sustainable development in the region.

In conclusion, the Kazakh leader offered his warmest greetings and best wishes to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, as well as extended wishes for wellbeing and property of the fraternal people of Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Faisal Al-Kahtani on Wednesday.