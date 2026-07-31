Amazon's Zoox wins approval to launch paid robotaxi service in U.S.

The exemption, announced by NHTSA as part of a broader initiative to accelerate automated vehicle innovation in the United States, allows Zoox to deploy up to 2,500 purpose-built robotaxis annually for two years under enhanced federal oversight.

Founded in 2014, Zoox has developed an autonomous vehicle without traditional manual controls, arguing that a purpose-built design offers a safer, more efficient ride-hailing experience.

The company said the approval follows years of cooperation with NHTSA to meet federal vehicle safety standards originally designed for conventional vehicles. The commercial authorization follows a demonstration exemption granted to Zoox in 2025, after U.S. regulators introduced a new exemption pathway for domestic manufacturers of autonomous vehicles without traditional manual controls.

Zoox is currently working with regulators in Nevada and California to meet the remaining requirements for commercial operations. It plans to begin charging fares in Las Vegas next month before expanding its service.

According to the company, more than 500,000 riders have used its free robotaxi service in Las Vegas and the Zoox Explorers Program in San Francisco since their launch last year, while another 500,000 people have joined the waitlist.

Today marks an important milestone for @Zoox and the future of autonomous mobility. We are honored to receive the first-ever commercial exemption for a purpose-built robotaxi from @NHTSAgov, enabling us to begin charging for our service.



My sincere thanks to @SecDuffy,… — Aicha Evans (@aicha2evans) July 30, 2026

As part of the announcement, NHTSA said it will accelerate the development of the first national performance standards for autonomous vehicles through the three-year, $5 million A2SCEND consortium with SAE Industry Technologies Consortia. The project will gather data to help inform a single national AV safety standard.

According to NHTSA Administrator Jonathan Morrison, the agency’s approach aims to promote innovation, maintain strong safety oversight, and develop nationwide standards for autonomous vehicle deployment.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uber Technologies Inc. would invest more than $100 million in high-capacity charging hubs for autonomous vehicles across the United States to strengthen its position in the growing robotaxi market.