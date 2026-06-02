Amazon opposes extending DMA rules to cloud services in the EU

The remarks come amid discussions in the European Union over new measures aimed at strengthening technological sovereignty and reducing dependence on foreign cloud infrastructure providers.

Andrew DeVore, Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Amazon, said Europe’s cloud market is already highly competitive and subject to the Data Act.

“According to Deloitte, more than 70% of European customers use multiple cloud providers. Furthermore, 85% of global IT spend remains on-premises,” DeVore noted.

He also pointed to Amazon’s multibillion-euro investments in data centers and renewable energy infrastructure across France, Germany, Spain, and other European countries.

AWS argued that extending DMA requirements to cloud services would create legal uncertainty because cloud platforms do not fit the intermediary model between businesses and end users that the legislation was originally designed to regulate.

“Cloud computing services do not intermediate between end-users and business-users as required under the DMA,” the company said in a statement.

Amazon further warned that overlapping requirements under the DMA and the Data Act could impose additional costs on businesses and divert resources away from innovation.

“The evidence supports a clear conclusion: applying the DMA to cloud services is unwarranted and risks undermining the innovation, investment, and competitiveness that Europe needs most,” DeVore stressed.

AWS emphasized that regulation should be based on what companies do rather than where they come from and reaffirmed its commitment to continued investment in Europe’s digital infrastructure.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that OpenAI had secured a $200 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. Other companies involved in the Pentagon’s latest AI initiative include Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, NVIDIA, SpaceX, and Reflection AI.